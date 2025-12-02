Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program [Image 3 of 5]

    Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thu Uyen Isabella Mai, 86th Operations Support Squadron airfield management apprentice, writes in a journal during the Wings of Wisdom mentorship event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The Airmen gained insight and advice from multiple mentors that can be applied throughout their U.S. Air Force careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 04:14
    Photo ID: 9422728
    VIRIN: 251203-F-OC855-1034
    Resolution: 2478x1652
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
