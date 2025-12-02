Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thu Uyen Isabella Mai, 86th Operations Support Squadron airfield management apprentice, writes in a journal during the Wings of Wisdom mentorship event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. The Airmen gained insight and advice from multiple mentors that can be applied throughout their U.S. Air Force careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)