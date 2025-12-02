Ramstein hosts Wings of Wisdom speed mentorship program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force senior non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted personnel sit down for the initial Wings of Wisdom event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec 3. 2025. Wings of Wisdom was a speed-mentoring event where senior NCO’s and Airmen held open discussions on Air Force career planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)