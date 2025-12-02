CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-CY569-1603 (Dec. 04, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, center left, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Recame, right, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), pose for a group photo with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) leadership following the commencement of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)