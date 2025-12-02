Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

    CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

    MALAYSIA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    251204-N-CY569-1166 (Dec. 04, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, poses for a photo with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Western Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Dato' Baharudin bin Wan Md Nor, during an office call during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025.This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025
    VIRIN: 251204-N-CY569-1166
    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

