CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-CY569-1166 (Dec. 04, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, poses for a photo with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Western Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Dato’ Baharudin bin Wan Md Nor, during an office call during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025.This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and nontraditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)