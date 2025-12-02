Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences [Image 6 of 7]

    CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences

    MALAYSIA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    251204-N-CY569-1564 (Dec. 04, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matt B. Cox, center left, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Recame, right, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), pose for a group photo with Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) leadership following the commencement of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9422357
    VIRIN: 251204-N-CY569-1564
    Resolution: 7551x5034
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: MY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Malaysia 2025 Opening Ceremony Commences [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

