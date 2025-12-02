Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Starlink Group 11-25 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., 12:42 p.m. PDT, Dec. 4, 2025. The mission deployed 28 satellites supporting SpaceX’s global broadband constellation. This marks the 66th launch of the year from Vandenberg, underscoring the Western Range’s growing role in civil, commercial, and national security space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9421999
    VIRIN: 251204-X-BS524-1004
    Resolution: 3507x4911
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

