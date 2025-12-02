Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Starlink Group 11-25 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., 12:42 p.m. PDT, Dec. 4, 2025. The mission deployed 28 satellites supporting SpaceX’s global broadband constellation. This marks the 66th launch of the year from Vandenberg, underscoring the Western Range’s growing role in civil, commercial, and national security space operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)