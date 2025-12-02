Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Starlink Group 11-25 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., 12:42 p.m. PDT, Dec. 4, 2025. This marks Vandenberg’s 66th launch of the year. (U.S. Space Force photo by A1C Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 17:26
    Photo ID: 9421997
    VIRIN: 251204-X-BS524-1002
    Resolution: 3616x5064
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission
    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission
    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission
    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download