Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Starlink Group 11-25 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., 12:42 p.m. PDT, Dec. 4, 2025. This marks Vandenberg’s 66th launch of the year. (U.S. Space Force photo by A1C Olya Houtsma)
|12.04.2025
|12.04.2025 17:26
|9421998
|251204-X-BS524-1003
|5239x3742
|6.59 MB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|1
