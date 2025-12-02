Vandenberg Launches the Falcon 9 Starlink 11-25 Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches the Starlink Group 11-25 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., 12:42 p.m. PDT, Dec. 4, 2025. This marks Vandenberg’s 66th launch of the year. (U.S. Space Force photo by A1C Olya Houtsma)