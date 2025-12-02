Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard Attends United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia Press Conference [Image 11 of 18]

    D.C. National Guard Attends United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks during a press conference following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., at the United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia, November 27, 2025. He was joined by Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, effery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia; and other leaders from federal and local agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

