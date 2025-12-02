D.C. National Guard Joins FBI Director, MPD, and D.C. Mayor During Press Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; and Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia, speak to media following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, attended the press conference flanked by leaders of federal and local law enforcement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)