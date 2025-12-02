D.C. National Guard Attends United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia Press Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, speaks during a press conference following the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C., at the United States Attorney’s Office-District of Columbia, November 27, 2025. He was joined by Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Jeffery Carroll, Executive Assistant Chief (EAC), Metropolitan Police Department; Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of the District of Columbia; and other leaders from federal and local agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)