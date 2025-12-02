I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Hazlett, contracting officer's technical representative for Blount Island Command, explains shipboard operations aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit by a Marine Expeditionary Force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Hazlett, a Marine Corps veteran who served six years in motor transportation and nearly 20 years afloat as a KBR contractor—including six years as a squadron supervisor—became a sworn civilian at Blount Island in 2024. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)