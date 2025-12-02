Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Robert Hazlett, contracting officer's technical representative for Blount Island Command, explains shipboard operations aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit by a Marine Expeditionary Force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Hazlett, a Marine Corps veteran who served six years in motor transportation and nearly 20 years afloat as a KBR contractor—including six years as a squadron supervisor—became a sworn civilian at Blount Island in 2024. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)

