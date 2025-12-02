Jacob George, chief mate contractor for Crowley, contracted by the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, explains ship capabilities and crew support aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit by a Marine expeditionary force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. With 22 years of experience in the Merchant Marines, George has supported numerous military operations. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9421032
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-BD377-5247
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.15 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability
No keywords found.