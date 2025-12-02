I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jacob George, chief mate contractor for Crowley, contracted by the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, explains ship capabilities and crew support aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit by a Marine expeditionary force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. With 22 years of experience in the Merchant Marines, George has supported numerous military operations. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)