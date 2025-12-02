Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability [Image 3 of 8]

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Jacob George, chief mate contractor for Crowley, contracted by the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, explains ship capabilities and crew support aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit by a Marine expeditionary force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. With 22 years of experience in the Merchant Marines, George has supported numerous military operations. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9421032
    VIRIN: 251202-M-BD377-5247
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

