I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

Mike Harvey, a contracted senior logistics analyst at the Marine Corps’ Global Positioning Network and Strategic Mobility Branch, the focal point for current global prepositioning network operations and future plans, conducts a brief on arrival and assembly operations during a visit by a Marine Expeditionary Force liaison team Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Harvey, a veteran with four decades of service, played a key role in shaping Blount Island into a hub of global readiness. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)