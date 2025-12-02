A liaison team from I Marine Expeditionary Force walks down a corridor into the holds of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Contractor mariners and Blount Island Command subject-matter experts guided the team through key operational areas to strengthen understanding of prepositioning ship capabilities. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9421036
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-BD377-5679
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|24.56 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability
No keywords found.