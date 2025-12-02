Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    A liaison team from I Marine Expeditionary Force walks down a corridor into the holds of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Contractor mariners and Blount Island Command subject-matter experts guided the team through key operational areas to strengthen understanding of prepositioning ship capabilities. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9421036
    VIRIN: 251202-M-BD377-5679
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 24.56 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability
    I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

