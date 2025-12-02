I MEF Visit Leverages Blount Island Expertise to Reinforce Readiness, Interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A liaison team from I Marine Expeditionary Force walks down a corridor into the holds of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button during a visit Dec. 2, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Contractor mariners and Blount Island Command subject-matter experts guided the team through key operational areas to strengthen understanding of prepositioning ship capabilities. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)