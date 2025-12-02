Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 5 of 5]

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with U.S. Army SPC Marisa Gagnon, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tactical control assistant, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Spain toured the Patriot missile site where Gagnon worked and emphasized the importance of air and ground integration for regional defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    VIRIN: 251118-F-AL288-1221
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

