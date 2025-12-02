General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with U.S. Army SPC Marisa Gagnon, Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tactical control assistant, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. Spain toured the Patriot missile site where Gagnon worked and emphasized the importance of air and ground integration for regional defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)