General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of ACC, meet with 380th Air Expeditionary Wing base leadership and element leaders within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. The 380th AEW was Spain’s first visit to a deployed location as COMACC. During the visit, Spain met with Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors of every rank and recognized outstanding performers. Spain and Unterseher toured the installation and learned about how the 380th AEW enhances global security and partnership in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)