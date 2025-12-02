General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of ACC, spend time with 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov.18, 2025. During the meal, Spain and Unterseher emphasized how the Airmen enable regional security in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)