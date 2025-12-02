Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 2 of 5]

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of ACC, spend time with 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov.18, 2025. During the meal, Spain and Unterseher emphasized how the Airmen enable regional security in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

