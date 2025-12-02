Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 1 of 5]

    General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, left, walks with Col. Hector Ortega, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. The 380th AEW was Spain’s first visit to a deployed location as COMACC. During the visit, Spain met with Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors of every rank and recognized outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 01:02
    Photo ID: 9420512
    VIRIN: 251118-F-AL288-1017
    Resolution: 2875x2054
    Size: 679.85 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    connected
    ACC
    deployment
    Gen. Adrian Spain

