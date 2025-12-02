General Spain visits the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, left, walks with Col. Hector Ortega, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 18, 2025. The 380th AEW was Spain’s first visit to a deployed location as COMACC. During the visit, Spain met with Airmen, Soldiers and Sailors of every rank and recognized outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)