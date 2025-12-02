Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Washington Ship Canal’s 108 Years of History [Image 7 of 8]

    Lake Washington Ship Canal’s 108 Years of History

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    The Hiram M. Chittenden Locks complex includes two locks, a spillway and a fish ladder. These facilities maintain freshwater levels, prevent salt and fresh water from mixing and move boats between the differing levels of the lake and the Puget Sound. The locks began construction in 1909 and officially opened on July 4, 1917.

