Lake Washington Ship Canal’s 108 Years of History

The Hiram M. Chittenden Locks complex includes two locks, a spillway and a fish ladder. These facilities maintain freshwater levels, prevent salt and fresh water from mixing and move boats between the differing levels of the lake and the Puget Sound. The locks began construction in 1909 and officially opened on July 4, 1917.