    NWS Military Construction [Image 3 of 8]

    NWS Military Construction

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    USACE Seattle District military construction projects continue to shape the future for service members and their families. Seattle District is leading a pilot project to design and build new, lower-carbon barracks and maintaining critical airfields at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Additionally, the Total Force Integration Consolidated Base Operations Facility at Fairchild Airforce Base.

