Albeni Falls Dam's 70 Years of History

Albeni Falls Dam, Lake Pend Oreille, and associated facilities are operated for Flood Risk Management, Hydropower, Recreation, Fish & Wildlife, and Water Quality. Albeni Falls Dam was authorized by Congress in the 1950 Flood Control Act, and construction was completed in 1955. The dam is located at the site of natural waterfalls that impounded Lake Pend Oreille.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9419943
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-LP637-4694
|Resolution:
|7632x7632
|Size:
|6.17 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
