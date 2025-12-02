Albeni Falls Dam's 70 Years of History

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Albeni Falls Dam, Lake Pend Oreille, and associated facilities are operated for Flood Risk Management, Hydropower, Recreation, Fish & Wildlife, and Water Quality. Albeni Falls Dam was authorized by Congress in the 1950 Flood Control Act, and construction was completed in 1955. The dam is located at the site of natural waterfalls that impounded Lake Pend Oreille.