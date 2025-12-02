Chief Joseph Dam's 70 Years of History

Chief Joseph Dam was authorized as Foster Creek Dam and Powerhouse for hydroelectric power generation and irrigation by the River and Harbor Act of 1946. The River and Harbor Act of 1948 renamed the project Chief Joseph Dam in honor of the Nez Perce Chief and Statesman who lived his last years on the adjacent Colville Indian Reservation.
