    Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 5 of 5]

    Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, speaks at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 5 of 5], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

