Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, speaks at the U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9419458
|VIRIN:
|251201-N-HU377-1158
|Resolution:
|5852x3697
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 5 of 5], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.