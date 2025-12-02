Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Vice Adm. John Gumbleton command, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, USFFC, salute during the assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Madelyn Cuevas/Released)