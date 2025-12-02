Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 1 of 5]

    Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    From left to right, Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and Vice Adm. John Gumbleton command, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, USFFC, salute during the assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec. 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Madelyn Cuevas/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 13:37
    Photo ID: 9419450
    VIRIN: 251201-N-WO287-1312
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 5 of 5], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

