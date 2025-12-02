Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), salutes side boys during the assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9419452
|VIRIN:
|120125-N-QI061-1200
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF [Image 5 of 5], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.