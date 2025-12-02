Adm. Karl Thomas Assumes Command of USFF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, salutes side boys during the U.S. Fleet Forces Command assumption of command ceremony in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Dec 1. USFFC is responsible for manning, training, equipping and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight/Released)