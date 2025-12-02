Aviano leadership serves Thanksgiving lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, serves a Thanksgiving meal to Italian and U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 27, 202531st FW leadership and the 31st Force Support Squadron prepared and served meals to Airmen and civilians stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)