Aviano leadership serves Thanksgiving lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Mitchel Caporuscio, 606th Air Control Squadron first sergeant, serve a Thanksgiving meal to Italian and U.S. Air Force Airmen at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 27, 202531st FW leadership and the 31st Force Support Squadron prepared and served meals to Airmen and civilians stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)