Aviano leadership serves Thanksgiving lunch

31st Fighter Wing leadership serve a Thanksgiving meal to Italian and U.S. Air Force Airmen at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 27, 2025. 31st FW leadership and the 31st Force Support Squadron prepared and served meals to Airmen and civilians stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)