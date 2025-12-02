Aviano leadership serves Thanksgiving lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Bea Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st FW command chief, serve turkey to Airmen for a Thanksgiving lunch at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 27, 2025. 31st FW leadership and the 31st Force Support Squadron prepared and served meals to Airmen and civilians stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)