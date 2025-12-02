U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Abraham Vasquesrascon, right, an administrative specialist assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to insert a nasopharyngeal airway into Cpl. Svenalexander Oraczewski, a transmissions systems maintainer assigned to MRF-SEA, as part of a combat lifesaver course medical subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. The CLS exchange trained U.S. and Philippine Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Vasquesrascon is a native of Arizona, Oraczewski is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9418663
|VIRIN:
|251020-M-AS577-1581
|Resolution:
|6428x4287
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.