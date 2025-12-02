Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange [Image 10 of 12]

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange

    MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Florestorres, left, a hospital corpsman, and Lt. Terrence Hamilton, right, a medical physician, both assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose for a photo with Philippine Marine Corps Sgt. Bingson Manalo, center left, and Cpl. Martes Boloso, both hospital corpsmen assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, upon completion of a combat lifesaver course medical subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. The CLS exchange trained U.S. and Philippine Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Florestorres is a native of Florida, Hamilton is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 01:11
    Photo ID: 9418661
    VIRIN: 251020-M-AS577-1653
    Resolution: 7813x5211
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PH
