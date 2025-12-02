Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange [Image 9 of 12]

    MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange

    MARINE BASE CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marine Corps Sgt. Bingson Manalo, a hospital corpsman assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, prepares to read a mechanisms, injuries, sustainment and treatment report as part of a combat lifesaver course medical subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 20, 2025. The CLS exchange trained U.S. and Philippine Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

