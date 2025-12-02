MASA 25: MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct Combat Lifesaver Course Exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daxon Austerman, left, a radio operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, assists Philippine Marine Corps Cpl. Martes Boloso, a hospital corpsman assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade, performing a nine-line casualty evacuation drill as part of a combat lifesaver course medical subject matter expert exchange during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Rodolfo, Palawan, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025. The CLS exchange trained U.S. and Philippine Marines in basic casualty and combat care, preparing them to provide aid to injured service members in combat situations. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. Austerman is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)