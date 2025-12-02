MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Anthony Millette, left, the staff judge advocate assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia 2025, and Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Rem Cabangon, right, staff judge advocate, discuss rules of engagement during a simulated maritime strike brief as part of Marine Air Support Activity 2025, at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)