MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE Training

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, center, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, review simulated maritime strike mission brief data with Philippine Marines during a simulated maritime strike for Marine Air Support Activity 2025, at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)