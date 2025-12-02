Philippine Marine Corps Maj. Rubia, center left, informs U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, about the simulated maritime strike mission during Marine Air Support Activity 2025, at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:37
|Photo ID:
|9418496
|VIRIN:
|251021-M-EU506-1108
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|14.52 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
This work, MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE Training [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.