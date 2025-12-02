MRF-SEA Marines, Philippine Marines Conduct MARSTRIKE Training

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Philippine Marines, prepare to brief a simulated maritime strike mission during Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, Oct. 21, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
