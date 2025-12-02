MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aly Abdelmonem, a transmissions system operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, reviews Tactical Assault Kit procedures in Manila, Philippines, to support upcoming exercises in the Philippines, Oct. 9, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)