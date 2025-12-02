Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training

    MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training

    MAKATI, PHILIPPINES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aly Abdelmonem, a transmissions system operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, reviews Tactical Assault Kit procedures in Manila, Philippines, to support upcoming exercises in the Philippines, Oct. 9, 2025. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025
    Photo ID: 9418487
    VIRIN: 251009-M-EJ587-1039
    Resolution: 7503x5004
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: MAKATI, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Philippine Marines
    TAK
    Communication
    USMC
    15th MEU

