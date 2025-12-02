Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training [Image 6 of 10]

    MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training

    MAKATI, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jay-ar Fernandez, left, and Tech. Sgt. Erwin Juan, center, both radio operators assigned to Service Support Battalion, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donovan Lott, right, a transmissions systems operator assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, establish communication pathways through a Tactical Assault Kit in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:23
    Photo ID: 9418474
    VIRIN: 251008-M-EJ587-1067
    Resolution: 6498x4334
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: MAKATI, PH
    This work, MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Philippine Marines
    TAK
    Communication
    USMC
    15th MEU

