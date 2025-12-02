MRF-SEA Marines and Philippine service members conduct Tactical Assault Kit Training

Philippine Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Fredrick Docot, the noncommissioned officer in charge of Force Development 6, Marine Corps Force Development Center, observes simulated troop movements using a Tactical Assult Kit during TAK training in Manila, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2025. TAK is a Windows-based situational awareness planning tool that allows U.S. and allied forces a real-time digital operating picture for mission planning. MRF-SEA is a flexible task force that varies in size, capability and composition to accomplish different types of missions as a purpose-built unit, maintaining a forward presence and enhancing Marine Corps crisis and contingency response capabilities. MRF-SEA is uniquely organized to support security cooperation and advance mutual security objectives shared with Southeast Asian Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:23
|Photo ID:
|9418479
|VIRIN:
|251008-M-EJ587-1031
|Resolution:
|7576x5053
|Size:
|16.65 MB
|Location:
|MAKATI, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
