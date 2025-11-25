Retiree Jeff Ross and his wife Jennifer unveil his nameplate during a ceremony Dec. 1, 2025, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Headquarters recognizing exceptional achievements over the span of 38 years of federal service resulting in his selection for the 2025 Distinguished Civilian Award. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
This work, Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross
