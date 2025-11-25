Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retiree Jeff Ross and his wife Jennifer unveil his nameplate during a ceremony Dec. 1, 2025, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Headquarters recognizing exceptional achievements over the span of 38 years of federal service resulting in his selection for the 2025 Distinguished Civilian Award. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)