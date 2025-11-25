Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander; poses Dec. 1, 2025, with Retiree Jeff Ross and his wife Jennifer after unveiling a nameplate honoring Ross as a recipient of the 2025 Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award at the headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)