    Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross [Image 1 of 3]

    Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander, presents Retiree Jeff Ross the 2025 Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award during a ceremony Dec. 1, 2025, at the headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 12:36
    Photo ID: 9417698
    VIRIN: 251201-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 6889x3875
    Size: 21.96 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Nashville District Distinguished Civilian Award honors Jeff Ross

    Jeff Ross
    Nashville District
    Distinguished Civilian Employee Recognition Award
    USACE
