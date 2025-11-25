Delta Company Rappel Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Jeremy Brown, Right and Pvt. Geovanni Rodriguez both with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, grab their ropes in preperation for the rappel tower training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2025. The rappel tower is conducted to build confidence within new Marines and prepare them for future training and overcoming difficult situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)