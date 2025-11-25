U.S. Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion wait in line during a rappel tower training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2025. The rappel tower is conducted to build confidence within new Marines and prepare them for future training and overcoming difficult situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 12:09
|Photo ID:
|9417663
|VIRIN:
|251031-M-WJ192-1154
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Rappel Tower [Image 21 of 21], by Sgt Oneg Plisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.