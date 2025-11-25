Delta Company Rappel Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Brian Gardena with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, climbs up the rappel tower during a training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2025. The rappel tower is conducted to build confidence within new Marines and prepare them for future training and overcoming difficult situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)