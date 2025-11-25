Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Rappel Tower [Image 19 of 21]

    Delta Company Rappel Tower

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Branden Castellano with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, scales down the rappel tower during a training event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2025. The rappel tower is conducted to build confidence within new Marines and prepare them for future training and overcoming difficult situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9417668
    VIRIN: 251031-M-WJ192-1199
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    MCRD San Diego
    WRR
    Marines
    Delta
    Rappel
    Tower

