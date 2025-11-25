Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In the critical MASCAL exercise, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Ostrowski, RN (left) confidently supported Pfc. Sharleeza Cross, LPN (right) as she performed needle decompression on a casualty. Meanwhile, 2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg (back) efficiently provided care to another injured individual. This team exemplifies unwavering dedication and exceptional skill in high-pressure situations. 29 October, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina.