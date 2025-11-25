Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence [Image 1 of 3]

    Womack Clinical Nurse Transition Programs Unite for Excellence

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Womack Army Medical Center

    In the critical MASCAL exercise, 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Ostrowski, RN (left) confidently supported Pfc. Sharleeza Cross, LPN (right) as she performed needle decompression on a casualty. Meanwhile, 2nd Lt. Kayla Solberg (back) efficiently provided care to another injured individual. This team exemplifies unwavering dedication and exceptional skill in high-pressure situations. 29 October, Womack Army Medical Center Simulation Department, Fort Bragg North Carolina.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9417573
    VIRIN: 251029-O-EV225-2012
    Resolution: 2992x2992
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Bragg; WAMC; CNTP

